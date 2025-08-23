Yankees’ Amed Rosario Confounds Fans by Riding Bench Again

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 4, 2025 — New York Yankees right fielder Amed Rosario sat on the bench again during last night’s game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Fans and analysts alike are questioning manager Aaron Boone‘s decision-making, especially when left-handers are on the mound.

In a perplexing development, Rosario, acquired during the trade deadline, found himself sidelined as Boone opted for Giancarlo Stanton to face lefty Garrett Whitlock. When the Yankees faced multiple lefty pitchers, including Chapman, Rosario remained unused. Those watching the game saw him alongside trade acquisition Jose Caballero, both seemingly enjoying a spectator’s view from the dugout.

After the game, Boone explained his choice to have Trent Grisham face Chapman, stating it wasn’t a “hit situation” and he believed Grisham could reach base. Critics argue that Rosario’s talents are being underutilized, especially since he was traded to strengthen the team’s bench. Boone had expressed excitement over Rosario’s potential impact, indicating that he could enhance roster balance.

Rosario is set to play third base in the next matchup against Boston, replacing a struggling teammate. In his Yankees debut, he has posted four hits in just eight plate appearances, including two doubles, demonstrating his potential when called upon.

This situation raises more questions about the Yankees’ strategies as they try to navigate tight games against formidable opponents.