Sports
Yankees’ Austin Wells Struggles as Ben Rice Emerges as Primary Catcher
TAMPA, Fla. — Yankees catcher Austin Wells is facing challenges in securing his spot on the team as Ben Rice takes over as the primary catcher. During the past few weeks, Wells has seen a decline in his playing time and performance, impacting his role on the squad.
Wells, once the clear starter, has only started eight of the Yankees’ last 17 games. His batting average has dropped significantly from .227 to .206, following a rough stretch where he hit just .123. This performance has correlated with Rice’s rise. “These last few weeks I know have not been good for me,” Wells said. “Not seeing results is always tough.”
His struggles particularly stem from facing breaking balls, where he has managed just a .134 average this season, compared to .263 against fastballs. Opponents have exploited this weakness, complicating Wells’ situation.
Wells believes he has improved overall, particularly with his defensive skills. “If we’re looking at the catching, I’m one of the best catchers in the league,” he stated. Despite this, Rice has become a reliable option, boasting a .239 average, 18 home runs, and 45 RBIs, earning the confidence of the coaching staff.
Paul Goldschmidt‘s solid play at first base also limits the chances for Wells to see more time behind the plate. “The time that I’m not playing, I use it to get better,” Wells said, expressing his commitment to support Rice while preparing for his next opportunity.
Hitting coach James Rowson acknowledged Wells’ frustrations but praised his hard work. “Austin is tough as nails,” Rowson said. As the season progresses, Wells remains focused on regaining his starting role, though his current situation keeps him on the bench more than expected.
