Yankees Battle Cardinals in August Showdown at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, MO — The New York Yankees are set to face off against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, August 17, 2025, at Busch Stadium. The game marks another crucial mid-season matchup as the Yankees look to extend their lead for an American League Wild Card berth.

After a narrow victory against the Cardinals on Friday, the Yankees are currently 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot. In their last game, Jazz Chisholm hit a two-run homer, contributing to a 4-3 win over St. Louis. Pitcher Will Warren is scheduled to take the mound for New York, after impressively allowing just five runs over his last 23 ¹/₃ innings.

The matchup features two seasoned pitchers. Warren, with a record of 12-5 and an ERA of 2.94, will face off against St. Louis’ Miles Mikolas, who has struggled recently, with a 0-2 record in his last three starts.

The Yankees are listed as -146 road favorites, while the Cardinals are +122 underdogs. The total runs for the game are set at 8, with the Under favored at -115. Sports analysts note the Yankees have had a strong performance this season, recording a 66-57 mark against the spread.

As betting predictions circulate, the SportsLine Projection Model gives the Yankees a 56.2% chance of winning based on game simulations and player performances. Yankees pitcher Warren’s performance statistics show a high percentage of fastballs thrown and a notable inability to allow swings from batters in non-two strike counts.

Recent trends show that Yankees hitters have had challenges against left-handed pitchers, striking out in 50% of plate appearances over the past week. This underscores the competition’s pivotal nature as both teams ready themselves for the game.

The actions at Busch Stadium kick off at 2:15 p.m. EDT, promising an engaging day for baseball fans.