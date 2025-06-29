Yankees Blank Athletics 3-0 in Series Opener at Yankee Stadium

BRONX, New York — The New York Yankees defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium, marking their halfway point in the season with a 47-34 record.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw in his 500th career game, giving the Yankees an early lead in the second inning. Chisholm’s home run, his fifth since returning from injury, flew into the second deck in right field.

“It felt great to get back in the groove,” Chisholm said after the game. “Hitting a homer on my 500th game is something I’ll always remember.”

The Yankees scored again in the third inning when Cody Bellinger drove in Anthony Volpe with a two-out single following an intentional walk of Aaron Judge. DJ LeMahieu added to the score with an infield single that brought in Goldschmidt in the fourth.

Starting pitcher Will Warren had a rocky start, walking three batters in a 36-pitch first inning. However, he regained control, allowing only two hits in five innings while striking out seven batters, leading to his fifth win of the season.

The bullpen was impressive, with Tim Hill, Fernando Cruz, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams each contributing to the shutout, with Williams earning his 11th save of the season.

The Athletics struggled offensively, only able to collect three hits during the entire game. They faced their sixth shutout of the season, continuing a losing streak with this being their fifth loss out of six games.

The Yankees will look to secure the series victory when they face the Athletics again on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.