Yankees Bullpen Gains Confidence Ahead of Key Matches

CHICAGO — The New York Yankees‘ revamped bullpen is nearing its one-month mark as they head into a crucial stretch of the season. Manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism about the group’s development during a Thursday press conference ahead of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

“I still feel very good about it,” Boone said. “I feel like a lot of guys are in a pretty good place right now. I feel like a couple guys are starting to maybe turn the corner too. Obviously, getting [Fernando] Cruz back in the last couple days is another big thing for us. More healthy guys on the way. I still feel like it has a chance to be really good.”

This season, the Yankees made several key additions to the bullpen at the trade deadline. David Bednar stands out as the most effective out of the three new faces, along with Camilo Doval and Jake Bird, who has since been demoted. Together with Luke Weaver, they have begun to solidify the back end of the Yankees’ pitching lineup, although Boone acknowledged that improvement is still needed.

As the team prepares for the challenges of October, Boone’s confidence may help bolster the group’s morale. “We are learning and growing together,” he added. “It’s not perfect, but I believe in these guys.”