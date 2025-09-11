Yankees bullpen suffers historic meltdown in back-to-back losses

Detroit, MI – The New York Yankees made an unwanted piece of franchise history Wednesday night, falling to the Detroit Tigers 11-1. This loss marked the first time in the Yankees’ 123-year history that their bullpen allowed nine or more runs in consecutive games.

On Wednesday, five Yankees relievers combined to allow nine runs on 11 hits over three innings. Notably, outfielder Mark Leiter Jr. was the only Yankees reliever to escape without allowing a run. Other pitchers, including Camilo Doval and Justin Weaver, each gave up three runs during the game.

Tuesday’s game was no better for the Yankees, as Leiter and another reliever allowed nine runs without getting a single out. Despite solid six-inning performances from starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón, the bullpen’s collapse overshadowed their efforts.

The team’s bullpen had a 4.19 ERA before the trade deadline, prompting Executive Brian Cashman to acquire three closers. But the results have been disappointing since the deadline, with New York’s bullpen now ranked 28th in the majors with a 5.57 ERA since August 1.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his frustration after the back-to-back losses. “These nights are frustrating,” he said. “But it’s that time of year. We got to get over it.” Boone pointed out that the lower-leverage relievers have struggled during this rough patch.

The Yankees now sit at 80-65 and are three games behind the American League East leaders. They will conclude their series against the Tigers on Thursday, looking to regain momentum as they prepare for a crucial three-game series against the Boston Red Sox starting Friday.