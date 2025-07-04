Yankees Call Up Clayton Beeter for Bullpen Support

TORONTO — The New York Yankees have called up pitcher Clayton Beeter to aid their struggling bullpen. The team made this move on Wednesday, designating Geoff Hartlieb for assignment after he pitched 43 times in a game.

Beeter, who transitioned from a starter to a reliever, has excelled at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He holds a 1.02 ERA and has struck out 29 batters in 17 and two-thirds innings, despite giving up 14 walks. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence in Beeter, stating, “He’s been on our board now for a couple of years… He’s really talented, and hopefully, he can come up here and carve out a spot for himself in the bullpen.”

This call-up marks Beeter’s third time with the Yankees. Last year, he threw a brief, three-pitch inning in one game and later appeared in two more games during the final week of the season. After dealing with a shoulder injury that nearly required surgery, Beeter has been moved to a full-time relief role this year, where the Yankees hope his fastball-slider combination will be more effective.

The Yankees bullpen has struggled significantly in recent games, allowing 18 earned runs in 17 innings over the past four contests. This includes setbacks from injuries, particularly to Fernando Cruz, who is out with a high-grade oblique strain.

Meanwhile, catcher Austin Wells, recovering from a finger injury, participated in pregame drills and is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday’s match. Ben Rice, who made an error that contributed to a loss against the Brewers, will continue as the starting catcher in Wells’ absence.

Additionally, center fielder Trent Grisham showed signs of recovery from a hamstring issue and is likely to be back in the starting lineup. “If he has another good day today, he might be in the lineup Thursday,” Boone said.

Pitcher Luis Gil will throw live batting practice on Thursday after rescheduling his session due to the birth of his child. He might commence a rehab assignment next week.

Looking ahead, Aaron Judge is set to be the Yankees’ only starting All-Star position player, as he continues to lead the team in performance amidst their tough stretch.