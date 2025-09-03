Sports
Yankees’ Chisholm Declares Team a ‘Super Team’ Amid Playoff Race
New York, NY – Jazz Chisholm Jr., an All-Star for the New York Yankees, made a bold statement about the team’s talent this week. He claimed that the Yankees are a ‘super team’ as they look to secure a playoff spot this season.
Speaking to MLB.com, Chisholm noted, “We all know that this is a super team. We’ve got four MVPs on this team. We’ve got a bunch of other superstars on this team, too. And we’ve got a lot of up-and-coming stars as well, like Ben Rice and Will Warren.”
The Yankees currently boast a lineup that includes Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt, all of whom have won MVP awards throughout their careers. This strong roster has helped the team achieve the top ranking in Major League Baseball for home runs and OPS.
Chisholm’s confident remarks come as the Yankees prepare for a challenging stretch in their schedule. Over the next 12 games, they will face the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox.
Currently, the Yankees hold the American League’s top Wild Card spot and are just 2.5 games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East standings. Despite the season’s ups and downs, Chisholm emphasized the team’s desire to do more than just make the playoffs.
“We’re never satisfied with second place or third place,” Chisholm told the New York Post. “We just lost the World Series last year, that’s second place and we still weren’t satisfied. I don’t think we’re going to be satisfied with coming in second or third in the division. That would be even more upsetting than losing the World Series. So right now, it’s just like, we’re going to go out there and win that [the division] and then we’re going to go win the World Series.”
