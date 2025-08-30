Yankees’ Chisholm Says They’re Better Off Without Soto

CHICAGO — Jazz Chisholm made headlines after the Yankees‘ 10-4 win over the White Sox on Thursday night, claiming the team is better off without Juan Soto. Chisholm spoke to reporters about the strong performance of teammates Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, who have been key players in the Yankees’ outfield this season.

In a post-game interview, Chisholm was asked if the Yankees missed having Soto in the lineup, to which he simply shook his head and replied, “Nope.” He expressed confidence in Bellinger and Grisham, noting, “We’ve got Grish and Belly instead.” This statement came just months after Chisholm called for Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner to re-sign Soto, who was pivotal in the Yankees’ postseason success last year.

Soto, now with the Mets, signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract, leaving many Yankees fans disappointed. However, the Yankees quickly pivoted, signing players like Max Fried and trading for Bellinger and Grisham. Despite not having Soto, New York’s offense remains robust with Bellinger boasting a .281 batting average and Grisham showing strong power numbers.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised both outfielders, stating that Grisham has been almost indispensable defensively and offensively. Chisholm echoed these sentiments, praising their contribution. “It’s just fun to watch and to learn and pick his brain every day,” he said, referring to Bellinger.

Chisholm’s remarks come as the Yankees are gearing up for a potential postseason run, and he believes that the current outfield setup provides solid performance without the need for Soto. The Yankees are hopeful that continued strong play from Bellinger and Grisham will lead them to success in the playoffs.

As the season progresses, the debate over Soto’s absence continues, but for now, the Yankees are focused on their current roster and the synergy they’ve developed.