Yankees Clash with White Sox in Chicago Showdown

CHICAGO, IL — The New York Yankees (73-60) are set to face off against the Chicago White Sox (48-85) on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Will Warren will pitch for the Yankees, while Davis Martin takes the mound for the White Sox. The game marks the beginning of a four-game series, with both teams striving for vital wins as the season nears its end.

New York enters the matchup on a four-game winning streak and has a strong 9-3 record over the last 12 games. In contrast, the White Sox have faced struggles, losing two straight games and nine of their past 13 outings.

As for the prediction, the modeling tools indicate that the Yankees hold a 61.5% confidence of winning this game. This projection takes into account player performances, recent trends, and starting pitchers’ statistics.

The recent performances of both pitchers raise some eyebrows. Warren, for instance, has used fastballs 72% of the time, ranking him second in MLB among starters with at least 52 innings pitched. However, opponents have hit .351 against his slider, the highest average in MLB.

On the other hand, Davis Martin struggles with first-pitch strikes, sitting at only 57%. This lower rate could give the Yankees the upper hand if they capitalize early in the game.

Notably, the Yankees have excelled when scoring in the first inning, boasting an impressive .828 winning percentage when they take an early lead. The White Sox, conversely, have only won 7% of their road games when their opponents score first.

This matchup is heating up as fans await the action starting at 7:40 PM EDT. With the stakes high for both teams, the series promises to bring plenty of excitement.