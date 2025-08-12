Yankees’ Cole Progresses in Recovery from Tommy John Surgery

NEW YORK — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took another step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow by making 20 throws off flat ground on Monday.

“It felt really good today,” Cole said before the Yankees opened a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. “I was fairly accurate and I had a good time.”

Cole began his throwing program five months after an internal brace was inserted into his elbow during surgery conducted by head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Rehabilitation typically lasts about 14 months, and Cole has been building up to throwing off flat ground for the past few weeks.

He mentioned that the initial phase of his recovery will last for a few months before he can throw off a mound. After that, he expects a normal offseason to resume his training.

“It’s a big one, first day throwing,” Cole said. “I’ve been building up to it for a few weeks. So, it’s nice to get outside and get it accomplished and have it go well.”

The 34-year-old right-hander holds a career record of 153-80 with a 3.18 ERA over 317 starts. After surgery, his arm was in a cast before switching to a brace, which was removed in mid-April. Since then, he has undergone 90 to 120 minutes of rehabilitation daily.

Cole’s contract, worth $324 million over nine years, runs through 2028, keeping him part of the Yankees’ future. He has been active in the dugout during home games and contributed to YES Network broadcasts during games.

“Excited for him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented. “He’s done a good job with the rehab, and this is one of those cool markers along the way that is significant to hit. So, excited for him.”

Cole’s 2024 season debut was delayed until June 19 due to nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. In 17 starts, he had an 8-5 record with a 3.41 ERA and was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason outings.