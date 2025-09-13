Yankees GM Confirms Volpe as Shortstop Despite Injury Woes

BOSTON – Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed Friday that Anthony Volpe remains the team’s shortstop despite ongoing injury issues. Volpe did not play in the Yankees’ series opener against the Boston Red Sox, as he is recovering from a shoulder injury that has plagued him since early May.

Cashman shared that Volpe received a cortisone shot earlier this week and is currently not expected to undergo offseason surgery. “I wouldn’t rule it out,” Cashman noted, particularly regarding Volpe’s condition. “They’ll just repeat imaging at the end of the year and see where he’s at.”

Manager Aaron Boone indicated that Volpe’s recovery means he is unlikely to start during the weekend series in Boston, but he hopes Volpe can contribute in some capacity. “Cortisone shots typically require 48-72 hours before a return to action,” Boone explained.

With Volpe sidelined, Boone will rely on versatile players like Richard Caballero, who can provide options off the bench. Despite Volpe’s struggles this season, Cashman expressed confidence in his abilities, stating, “I think he’s a really talented guy and has a chance to be a positive impact on us.”

Volpe has had a challenging season, posting a .661 OPS and 19 errors, tying for second-most in the majors. His performance has raised concerns, especially as he has a .454 OPS over his last 32 games. Cashman acknowledged the player’s injury has impacted his defense and offense but emphasized that Volpe has shown resilience.

As for the Yankees’ current standings, they are in a tight race for the postseason, positioned with an 81-65 record and chasing both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Red Sox for playoff spots. Volpe’s contributions will be crucial as the season enters its final stretch.

Looking ahead, if Volpe requires surgery, he may have to undergo months of recovery, potentially affecting his position on the field. Changes such as moving to second base could happen to manage his shoulder’s stress.