Yankees Defeat Rays as Díaz’s Injury Sparks Trade Rumors

St. Petersburg, Florida — The New York Yankees faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, but not all eyes were on the scoreboard. Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz left the game in the first inning after being struck on the arm. He was taken out for X-rays, which confirmed he has a right forearm contusion and is currently day to day.

Despite his injury, Díaz’s name has been swirling in trade rumors. Recently, he was linked to several teams, including the Boston Red Sox. According to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, there is speculation surrounding whether Boston will trade for him. Speier expressed doubts that the Rays would want to move Díaz to a division rival that is also competing for a Wild Card spot.

Díaz, 33, has been a strong contributor for the Rays, batting .283 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, and a .469 slugging percentage this season. The Red Sox view him as a potential right-handed bat to balance their left-heavy lineup.

The Rays’ chief baseball officer emphasized the team’s desire to strengthen their roster as they aim for the postseason for the first time since 2021. “I think overall, we’re capable, with the team that we have, to make a run and make it to October,” he stated. “But as always, we have to improve certain areas. Is it from the minor leagues or a trade? We’ll see which route we take.”

Meanwhile, former Red Sox pitcher Luis García has been traded from the Washington Nationals to the Los Angeles Angels. The 38-year-old right-hander signed a major league deal earlier this month after being acquired by Boston at last year’s trade deadline. His tenure with the Red Sox was challenging; he posted an 8.22 ERA in 15 appearances before signing with the Nationals.

García’s last outing for the Nationals occurred earlier this week, where he struck out one and allowed one walk in a win over the Houston Astros.