Yankees Defeat Red Sox 5-3, Secure Series Win

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Saturday, securing their first series win of the season against their rivals at Fenway Park. Jazz Chisholm Jr. led the Yankees with three RBIs, including a solo home run, pushing him to within one of joining the 30-30 club.

Max Fried recorded his major league-leading 17th win, allowing two runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six batters while working through a couple of challenging innings.

The Yankees took an early lead in the first inning when Cody Bellinger hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Trent Grisham. Chisholm followed with an infield single that brought Ben Rice home, giving New York a 2-0 advantage.

Fried appeared strong until the fifth inning when Alex Bregman hit a solo home run, narrowing the Yankees’ lead to 4-1. The Red Sox managed to chase Fried in the sixth, scoring another run and cutting the deficit to 4-2 after three consecutive singles chased him from the game.

In the eighth inning, Jarren Duran hit a pinch-hit solo home run off Fernando Cruz, bringing the score to 4-3. However, Bellinger added an insurance run with a two-out double in the ninth, ensuring a 5-3 win.

David Bednar closed the game successfully, earning his 24th save of the season. The Yankees pushed their record to 83-65 and enhanced their position in the wild card race, pulling 2 1/2 games ahead of the Red Sox.

The teams will face off again Sunday as the Yankees aim for a series sweep, with rookie right-hander Will Warren set to pitch against Boston’s ace Garrett Crochet.