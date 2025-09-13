Yankees Exploit Scherzer’s Pitch Tipping in Dramatic Win

Yankee Stadium, New York

The New York Yankees faced Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer on Sunday, marking a continuation of their historical success against the seasoned ace. Scherzer entered the match with a career 4.39 ERA against the Yankees, significantly higher than his overall 3.19 ERA.

In the first inning, Scherzer struggled to hide his changeup after a warning from first baseman Ty France. Relying on his fastball, he aimed to retire Ben Rice, who instead hit a three-run homer, putting the Yankees ahead.

Although the Yankees did not technically break any MLB rules, the incident shines a light on the growing issue of pitch tipping in baseball. This behavior is distinct from the sign-stealing offenses that rocked the league in previous years, notably the Houston Astros scandal.

Pitch tipping refers to pitchers inadvertently revealing their next pitch. Scherzer acknowledged this after the game, stating, “You can get my changeup out of my glove from first base. It’s something we’ve known across the league; guys can do that.” Scherzer attributed the Yankees’ success to alerts from teammates Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge.

While some might argue that pitch tipping is a natural part of the game, it raises ethical questions. Scherzer mentioned that baseball has changed significantly, saying, “It’s 2025. Everybody knows it, we live it. That’s just part of the game.” Despite his awareness, he continued to throw the changeup, resulting in a chaotic first inning.

The match concluded with the Yankees winning 4-3, thereby underlining the significant impact of Scherzer’s pitching adjustments—or lack thereof—on the game. As players navigate the thin line between tactics and fair play, this incident raises questions about how the MLB will respond to the ongoing prevalence of pitch tipping.