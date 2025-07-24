Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help

New York, NY — The New York Yankees are gearing up for the trade deadline with urgent needs in their roster if they want to revive their World Series aspirations. Following a disappointing slide in the standings, the team is looking to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and infield.

General Manager Brian Cashman discussed the pressing requirements, stating, “I would import a starter, some relievers, because our bullpen is taxed and some injuries. And an infielder, if possible. That’s a long list.” The Yankees are hoping to address these gaps creatively, which might involve trading valuable talent.

One potential deal involves outfielder Trent Grisham heading to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for infielder Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins, with prospects involved in a three-team exchange to satisfy all parties. Sports analyst Mike Axisa noted that the current roster composition makes a simple outfielder-for-third-baseman deal unlikely, hence the need for the Twins’ involvement.

“Rental Grisham for rental Castro makes no sense for Minnesota,” Axisa commented. “If they’re selling, they won’t want a rental. They’ll want controllable young players.” This trade scenario could effectively help all teams: Yankees secure a much-needed third baseman, while the Phillies bolster their outfield.

Castro, currently slashing .257/.347/.431, would be a notable upgrade for the Yankees at third base, surpassing Oswald Peraza‘s production. The Phillies, on the other hand, aim to find a capable center fielder as part of their trade objectives. With Grisham performing at a career-best level this season, he represents an attractive option for Philadelphia.

Grisham has already matched his career high with 17 home runs this year and boasts an .833 OPS, making him a key asset for a competitive playoff push for the Phillies. Should this trade materialize, it could significantly reshape the Yankees’ roster and possibly enhance their chances in the postseason.