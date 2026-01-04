Yankees Explore Trade for Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees are in discussions with the Miami Marlins about a potential trade for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, sources told The Athletic on January 4, 2026. With injuries affecting their starting rotation, the Yankees are eager to bolster their pitching staff.

Cabrera, 27, impressed in 2025, posting a 3.53 ERA and striking out 150 batters over 137 2/3 innings. He is under team control until 2028 and projected to earn $3.7 million in arbitration this year.

The Yankees are also exploring options with other teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers’ Freddy Peralta, but Cabrera represents an opportunity to add high-upside talent. The team faces a challenging start to the season, as key pitchers Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt are recovering from elbow surgeries.

Cabrera spent time on the injured list twice last season – once due to a right middle finger blister and again with a sprained right elbow. He has previously struggled with staying healthy, which adds an element of risk to his potential acquisition.

If a trade develops, it would mark the latest collaboration between the Yankees and Marlins, who have exchanged assets in previous seasons, including infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and reliever Jon Berti. The Marlins’ director of player development, Rachel Balkovec, is familiar with the Yankees’ minor league system due to her previous role within the organization.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expressed interest in adding starters during the Winter Meetings, emphasizing the urgency of strengthening the rotation as the team prepares for the upcoming campaign.

The pursuit of Cabrera highlights the Yankees’ strategy in weighing potential risks against the considerable talent he offers. Cabrera has shown electric stuff, particularly a fastball averaging 97 mph and a unique changeup that has generated impressive statistics, including a .203 batting average against.

As the offseason progresses, the Yankees continue to evaluate their options, with Cabrera being a prominent target in their search for reliable starting pitching as the new season approaches.