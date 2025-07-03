Sports
Yankees Explore Trade Options for New Third Baseman
BRONX, N.Y. — The New York Yankees are actively seeking a third baseman as they approach the July 31 trade deadline. Current third baseman Jazz Chisholm has performed well but is regarded as better suited for second base, where he has won a Gold Glove.
Yankees’ management is also aware that DJ LeMahieu, the team’s current second baseman, prefers playing at second and has not maintained his previous performance levels. As a result, the Yankees are looking for a suitable trade to bolster their infield.
The trade market for third basemen appears limited, with few teams actively seeking replacements. Some potential landing spots include the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels, though solutions remain uncertain.
To keep fans informed about the latest developments, Greg Joyce of the New York Post is sharing updates through Sports+ from The Bronx and beyond. He gives subscribers insider information about the Yankees’ current plans and rumors.
Amid a host of players who might be available, the Yankees are assessing various options as the trade deadline approaches. While acquiring a proficient player is paramount, it remains to be seen how the market evolves with limited sellers in the league.
The Yankees are prepared to act swiftly to strengthen their roster as they pursue playoff aspirations. According to Joyce, the ongoing dialogue around team needs indicates that changes may occur shortly.
Recent Posts
- Juan Soto and Jeff McNeil Lead Mets to Victory Over Yankees
- NBA Summer League Features Former UNC Stars Starting July 5
- Real Madrid Open to Rodrygo Transfer Amid Arsenal Interest
- Top MLB Strikeout Props for Today’s Games
- Brewers Suffer Disappointing Series Loss to Mets in New York
- Infantino’s Vision for Club World Cup Faces Mixed Reactions
- PSG Defeats Bayern Munich, Advances to Club World Cup Semifinals
- 2025 Subway Series Finale Set for July Fourth at Citi Field
- Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García Shines in World Club Cup
- Fernando Morientes Commends Gonzalo García and Suggests Endrick Loan
- Real Madrid Dominates Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinal
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals