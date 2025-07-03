Yankees Explore Trade Options for New Third Baseman

BRONX, N.Y. — The New York Yankees are actively seeking a third baseman as they approach the July 31 trade deadline. Current third baseman Jazz Chisholm has performed well but is regarded as better suited for second base, where he has won a Gold Glove.

Yankees’ management is also aware that DJ LeMahieu, the team’s current second baseman, prefers playing at second and has not maintained his previous performance levels. As a result, the Yankees are looking for a suitable trade to bolster their infield.

The trade market for third basemen appears limited, with few teams actively seeking replacements. Some potential landing spots include the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels, though solutions remain uncertain.

To keep fans informed about the latest developments, Greg Joyce of the New York Post is sharing updates through Sports+ from The Bronx and beyond. He gives subscribers insider information about the Yankees’ current plans and rumors.

Amid a host of players who might be available, the Yankees are assessing various options as the trade deadline approaches. While acquiring a proficient player is paramount, it remains to be seen how the market evolves with limited sellers in the league.

The Yankees are prepared to act swiftly to strengthen their roster as they pursue playoff aspirations. According to Joyce, the ongoing dialogue around team needs indicates that changes may occur shortly.