Yankees Extend Losing Streak Amid Offensive Struggles

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees extended their season-high losing streak to six games after falling to the Los Angeles Angels, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon. This disappointing loss marked the Yankees’ 30th consecutive scoreless inning despite finally pushing a run across the plate.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, who has been struggling, managed to hit a solo home run in the second inning. This was the team’s first run since last Saturday. “That’s baseball,” Judge said. “You’re going to hit a little rut like this, but you can’t give up. You just got to show up the next day and be ready to play.”

Despite the glimmer of hope from Judge’s home run, the Yankees only recorded one other hit in the game. Manager Aaron Boone pointed out that while he saw better at-bats from his players, they still struggled in critical moments. The Yankees went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and have only managed five hits in their last 48 opportunities in such situations.

The Angels regained the lead in the eighth inning without a hit, thanks to a combination of three walks and an error by shortstop Anthony Volpe. Volpe, who won a Gold Glove in 2023, failed to execute a routine double-play ball which would have ended the inning. This marked the shortstop’s ninth error of the season.

Boone acknowledged the team’s inability to execute in these situations, saying, “When we’re not scoring a lot of runs, we got to execute on the highest level on the little things, and we haven’t done that this week.” The Yankees will face the Angels again in an attempt to break their losing streak.