Yankees Eye Jake Bird as Trade Deadline Approaches

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees are considering trades to enhance their bullpen as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. After securing a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, July 27, 2025, the Yankees will look to improve their struggling relief unit.

In that game, Yankees closer Devin Williams struck out two batters in the ninth inning, capping off a successful outing for the team’s bullpen. Williams was part of a group of four relievers who combined to pitch 3 1/3 scoreless innings, easing the pressure on starting pitcher Carlos Rodón. The victory marks a moment of optimism for the Yankees, who have faced difficulties recently with a bullpen ERA of 5.30 since June 13.

“Sometimes, all you need to do is have some things go your way one time and be able to get on a little bit of a roll there,” Williams said after the game.

While this performance provided some hope, multiple league sources have confirmed that the Yankees remain active in trade discussions. The team recently traded for infielders Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals and Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, but they still seek bullpen reinforcements. One player they are eyeing is right-handed reliever Jake Bird of the Rockies, who impressed Yankees players during games earlier this season.

Bird, 29, has shown solid strikeout capability, averaging 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings pitched and maintaining a 4.05 ERA over 44 appearances this season. He is under team control until after the 2028 season.

The Yankees’ bullpen is set to receive additional help soon, with pitchers Mark Leiter Jr. and Fernando Cruz recovering from injuries and Yerry De Los Santos recently returning from the injured list. However, with the front office facing critical decisions ahead of the trade deadline, they must weigh the potential impact of new acquisitions against existing players.

The Yankees currently sit 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East and only 1.5 games ahead in the wild-card race. Manager Aaron Boone asserted that the bullpen performance during Sunday’s game aligns with their expectations for the team’s potential. “That’s what you want it to look like right there,” he stated.

As the deadline nears, fans and analysts are eager to see how the Yankees will address their bullpen needs and whether they will make any further trades to bolster their playoff prospects.