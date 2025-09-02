Sports
Yankees Eye Mets’ Alonso as Goldschmidt Replacement Next Season
NEW YORK CITY, New York — The New York Yankees are preparing for a crucial September as they aim to secure a spot in the playoffs and make a run at the World Series. However, off the field, the organization is already looking ahead to free agency, with a potential big-name acquisition from across town.
One MLB insider suggests that the Yankees may have their sights set on New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso as a key addition for their future at first base. Currently, the Yankees are relying on veteran Paul Goldschmidt, who has performed admirably this season, but his future with the team remains uncertain.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are among several teams—including the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, and Seattle Mariners—expected to pursue Alonso when he hits free agency. The all-time Mets home run champion has expressed a desire to remain with the Mets but is poised to enter the market without the restrictions of a qualifying offer this offseason.
Alonso’s impressive performance this season, boasting 31 home runs and 110 RBIs, has enhanced his appeal as a potential candidate for the Yankees. The 28-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Mets worth $54 million last year, which includes an opt-out clause that he is likely to trigger, making him a free agent.
The Yankees had previously expressed interest in Alonso during the 2024 season but opted to sign Goldschmidt instead. That decision saw Goldschmidt secure a one-year, $12.5 million deal with New York. As the Yankees contemplate their roster for next year, the possibility of securing an established slugger like Alonso could significantly bolster their lineup.
As the team navigates the remainder of the season, they will need to address the futures of other key players, including Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger. Meanwhile, the Yankees remain hopeful that they can finish strong and compete for a playoff spot.
