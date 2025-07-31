Sports
Yankees Eye Pirates’ Pitchers Before Trade Deadline
New York, NY – As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, the New York Yankees are focusing on bolstering their pitching staff. With Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline looming, the team may target another starting pitcher and two impactful relievers.
This season’s trade market is complex, particularly as there are few clear sellers. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to offload some players as they near another last-place finish. The Pirates possess a promising closer, David Bednar, and a controllable starter, Mitch Keller, both of whom could strengthen several teams, including the Yankees.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Yankees are interested in both Bednar and Keller. Of the two, Bednar appears more likely to be traded. He has a strong 2.37 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 38 innings this year and is under contract for the next season.
Keller, meanwhile, has a contract that runs through the 2028 season at $55.7 million and boasts a respectable 3.69 ERA across 22 starts. His higher price tag might deter the Yankees from pursuing a deal.
A deal involving one or both players could greatly enhance the Yankees’ pitching depth as they aim for the postseason. The team remains in contact with the Pirates and other clubs as the deadline draws near.
