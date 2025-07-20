Sports
Yankees Eye Potential Trades for Top Closers and Third Baseman
The New York Yankees are actively exploring trades as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Following a significant offseason deal to acquire Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, the Yankees are weighing their options for the upcoming season.
Williams struggled initially but has since rebounded, posting a 1.98 ERA since returning to the closer’s role. As a free agent at season’s end, the Yankees face a decision: retain Williams if he finishes strong or seek a more dominant option.
Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians has emerged as a potential target. With a career 1.92 ERA and 153 saves since 2022, Clase has led the league in saves for the past two seasons. His recent performance includes a 1.20 ERA since May, solidifying his status as one of the league’s best closers.
According to sources, acquiring Clase might require the Yankees to part with a top-10 prospect. However, he offers multiple seasons of club control, providing a long-term solution at closer and potentially allowing Williams to leave in free agency.
Additionally, the Yankees are in search of a new third baseman following the departure of DJ LeMahieu. Ke'Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates has emerged as a potential candidate. Hayes, known for his defensive skills, could fit well into the Yankees’ plans but would come with a hefty long-term salary.
Hayes signed an eight-year, $70 million deal in 2022 and has struggled offensively this season, slashing .238/.284/.293. But his father, former Yankees player Charlie Hayes, has voiced concerns about the Pirates’ development of his son’s batting skills.
Since June 19, Hayes has shown signs of improvement, boasting a .292 batting average. If the Yankees can tap into his potential, he could become a valuable asset, complementing their defensive strengths and enhancing their overall team performance.
