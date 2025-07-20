Connect with us

Yankees Eye Potential Trades for Top Closers and Third Baseman

45 seconds ago

New York Yankees Devin Williams Baseball Trade

The New York Yankees are actively exploring trades as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Following a significant offseason deal to acquire Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, the Yankees are weighing their options for the upcoming season.

Williams struggled initially but has since rebounded, posting a 1.98 ERA since returning to the closer’s role. As a free agent at season’s end, the Yankees face a decision: retain Williams if he finishes strong or seek a more dominant option.

Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians has emerged as a potential target. With a career 1.92 ERA and 153 saves since 2022, Clase has led the league in saves for the past two seasons. His recent performance includes a 1.20 ERA since May, solidifying his status as one of the league’s best closers.

According to sources, acquiring Clase might require the Yankees to part with a top-10 prospect. However, he offers multiple seasons of club control, providing a long-term solution at closer and potentially allowing Williams to leave in free agency.

Additionally, the Yankees are in search of a new third baseman following the departure of DJ LeMahieu. Ke'Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates has emerged as a potential candidate. Hayes, known for his defensive skills, could fit well into the Yankees’ plans but would come with a hefty long-term salary.

Hayes signed an eight-year, $70 million deal in 2022 and has struggled offensively this season, slashing .238/.284/.293. But his father, former Yankees player Charlie Hayes, has voiced concerns about the Pirates’ development of his son’s batting skills.

Since June 19, Hayes has shown signs of improvement, boasting a .292 batting average. If the Yankees can tap into his potential, he could become a valuable asset, complementing their defensive strengths and enhancing their overall team performance.