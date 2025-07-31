Yankees Eye Rosario as Potential Third Base Solution

NEW YORK, New York — The New York Yankees are reportedly considering a trade for former New York Mets prospect Amed Rosario to address their third base struggles. Rosario, currently with the Washington Nationals, could provide a temporary solution as the Yankees push for a postseason spot.

Rosario began his Major League Baseball career as a top prospect in the Mets’ organization, reaching as high as number two in 2017. He was a notable part of the trade that brought Francisco Lindor to the Mets and has since played for several teams, including the Guardians, Dodgers, and Reds.

In the 2023 season, the 29-year-old Rosario is having a solid year, hitting .270 with a .426 slugging percentage over 47 games. His performance against left-handed pitchers is particularly impressive, as he boasts a .299 batting average and .483 slugging percentage in those matchups. This consistency could be crucial for the Yankees, who currently struggle with their third base platoon, combining for a mere .485 OPS.

The Yankees are actively looking for an upgrade before the deadline, particularly given that their current third baseman, Oswald Peraza, is hitting only .188 in 143 career games. The team has also seen limited success from Jorbit Vivas, who is batting .164. The pressure to fill the gap effectively has increased with the postseason approaching.

Another name in discussions is Eugenio Suarez of the Seattle Mariners. While Suarez is having a remarkable season at 34 years old, slashing .252/.325/.593 with 36 home runs, his high asking price might deter the Yankees. They face the risk of losing key prospects for a player with an expiring contract.

If the Yankees successfully acquire Rosario, it would mark a significant increase in his role since 2022, when he served as the Guardians’ starting shortstop during their postseason run. His move to the Yankees could place him in a primary position at third base, potentially enhancing the team’s already potent lineup, which leads MLB in OPS at .787 and ranks third in runs scored with 530.