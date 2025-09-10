Yankees Eyeing Luis Arraez for Roster Improvement

New York, NY — The New York Yankees are making significant changes to their roster after last year’s World Series run. This overhaul includes the acquisition of players such as Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, and Devin Williams, while star outfielder Juan Soto has left the team.

This constant drive to improve highlights the Yankees’ philosophy of never settling, no matter their success. Recently, Joel Reuter from Bleacher Report suggested the Yankees could seek another high-profile player if Trent Grisham departs in free agency.

“Assuming Trent Grisham walks in free agency, the Yankees will be lacking an obvious candidate to hit leadoff,” Reuter noted. He proposed the idea of bringing in Luis Arraez, who has a solid contact-hitting ability. Adding Arraez would provide much-needed balance for an offense that struck out 1,267 times, ranking sixth in Major League Baseball.

Arraez, currently playing for the San Diego Padres, boasts a .283 batting average with a .318 on-base percentage this season and is fresh off securing his third consecutive batting title. His potential availability this offseason makes him an attractive prospect for the Yankees.

However, Arraez does come with concerns. He is not recognized for his defensive skills or baserunning, which could be problematic for the Yankees, who have faced challenges in these areas this year. Still, if the team chooses to prioritize contact hitting to enhance their lineup, Arraez could be the solution to their struggles.

As the offseason approaches, the Yankees’ decisions will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.