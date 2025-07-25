Sports
Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
Pittsburgh, PA – The New York Yankees are intensifying discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches on July 31. Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman has indicated the need for reinforcements and is exploring trade options with several Pirates players.
Among the players in talks are Mitch Keller, Ke’Bryan Hayes, David Bednar, Dennis Santana, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Keller stands out as the most valuable, boasting a 3.48 ERA and 97 strikeouts despite a less-than-favorable 3-10 record largely due to the Pirates’ poor run support.
Relievers Bednar and Santana have also shown strong performances. Bednar has bounced back from a slow start to notch 15 saves, with a 2.31 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. Santana leads the Pirates’ bullpen with an impressive 1.49 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and five saves.
Hayes, known for his defensive prowess at third base, is rumored to be available. He is noted for his potential Gold Glove capabilities despite being a light hitter. Kiner-Falefa, currently batting .274, leads the Pirates in hitting this season.
The trade deadline is set for 6:00 PM ET on July 31, and speculation continues on the likelihood of the Yankees acquiring one or more of these players. Fans are eager to see how these discussions will unfold, with implications for both teams.
