Sports
Yankees Eyeing Star Infielder Luis Arráez This Offseason
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees are reportedly looking to strengthen their lineup by signing infielder Luis Arráez this offseason. As Paul Goldschmidt‘s one-year, $12.5 million contract comes to an end, the team recognizes the need for a long-term solution at first base.
Goldschmidt, a seven-time All-Star at 37 years old, has been a reliable player. However, the Yankees appear to see Arráez as a promising alternative. According to Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, the Yankees may offer Arráez a six-year deal worth approximately $90 million.
Arráez has established himself as a top hitter in the league, winning three consecutive batting titles. Despite not being a power hitter, his career batting average is an impressive .319, and he is currently slashing .298/.333/.740 this season with only 12 strikeouts in 430 at-bats.
Currently, Arráez is on a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $14 million. Yankees fans and management alike are hoping that Arráez can bring his on-base skills to New York as they look toward the future.
