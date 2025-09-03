Yankees Face Astros with Altuve as Biggest Challenge

New York, NY — The New York Yankees are feeling the pressure as they prepare for a crucial series against the Houston Astros, a team that has haunted them in recent years. Jose Altuve, a notorious Yankee Stadium foe, continues to be a primary concern for fans and players alike.

Whenever the Yankees face the Astros, Altuve seems to rise to the occasion, having hit 19 career homers against New York, including nine at Yankee Stadium. Since 2003, the Astros have eliminated the Yankees from the playoffs in 2017, 2019, and 2022, creating a narrative filled with frustration for New York.

The Yankees’ anxiety is compounded by their pitching struggles, particularly with Max Fried. After signing an eight-year, $218 million contract in December 2024, Fried faced Altuve in August, where he endured a tough outing, allowing four earned runs over five innings. Observers like Jimmy O’Brien expressed concerns about his previous performance, saying, “I didn’t like the way that Fried pitched to Altuve in their last start…Cannot be a high fastball.”

As September rolls in, the Yankees are also dealing with injuries, notably that of team captain Aaron Judge, who has been sidelined with a right flexor strain and has only been able to play as a designated hitter. His absence has forced Giancarlo Stanton into defensive roles, raising questions about his durability.

Manager Aaron Boone summarized the situation with a simple update: “getting close,” regarding Judge’s potential return to full duties. Despite this optimism, team doctors remain cautious, complicating the team’s lineup strategies as they aim for a playoff spot.

Judge’s eventual return is pivotal, as it would allow Stanton to revert to designated hitter, preserving his health and giving the team a better shot during the playoff push. The upcoming matchup against the Astros will be critical, with hopes that New York can finally overcome their repeating history with Altuve leading the charge for Houston.