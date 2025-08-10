Sports
Yankees Face Astros in Crucial AL Matchup Tonight
BRONX, N.Y. — The New York Yankees return home tonight to kick off a three-game series against the Houston Astros at 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be exclusive to Apple TV+.
The Yankees are looking to build on their recent momentum after a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. This win ended a rough stretch for the Yankees, who are currently 8-13 over their past 21 games and sit third in the AL East, 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays. They also hold the third wild card spot.
The Astros, who lead the AL Central, have struggled recently with a record of 4-6 over their last 10 games. Despite this, they maintain a significant lead in their division but are facing pressure from the Seattle Mariners, who are just 1.5 games back.
Tonight’s matchup will feature Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler on the mound. He has a record of 1-2 this season, sporting a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts. The Astros will counter with right-hander Hunter Brown, who holds an impressive 9-5 record and a 2.47 ERA with 155 strikeouts this season.
This game is crucial for both teams as they aim to secure their playoff positions. Yankees fans can watch the game for free with a seven-day trial on Apple TV+, which requires a subscription afterward for $9.99 per month.
As the series unfolds, both teams will look to capitalize on their respective strengths and gain a critical edge in the postseason race.
