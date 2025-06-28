Yankees Face Athletics as Betting Odds Favor New York

BRONX, NY — The New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium today at 1:05 p.m. ET. Yankees’ pitcher Clarke Schmidt will face off against the Athletics’ JP Sears in this contest, which sees New York favored at -301 on the moneyline and Oakland at +240.

Brent Rooker, who leads the Athletics with 16 home runs and 43 RBIs, is looking to improve on his recent performance, in which he recorded one hit. The slugger’s stats also include 50 runs scored this season, with a batting average of .271.

In the recent matchup, the Yankees emerged victorious, pushing their record to 47 wins and 34 losses, while the Athletics sit at 33 wins and 51 losses. Schmidt comes into today’s game with a 4-3 record and a 2.84 ERA, while Sears holds a 5-7 record with a 5.44 ERA.

The game’s total is set at 9.5 runs, reflecting both teams’ offensive capabilities. The Yankees have shown a strong batting average and can be dangerous, especially with Aaron Judge and Rooker hitting well recently.

Weather conditions for the game are mostly cloudy, with temperatures around 77°F. Fans can watch the game on YES Network and NBCS-CA.

As sports betting continues to grow, it’s important for those participating to gamble responsibly. Legal betting is not available in all jurisdictions, so fans should understand their local laws before placing bets.