Yankees Face Blue Jays in Key AL East Showdown

TORONTO, Canada – The New York Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday at Rogers Centre. First pitch is expected at 7:07 p.m. ET, as the teams meet for the third game in a four-game series.

The Yankees (48-36) come into the matchup as the favorites with a moneyline of -125, while the Blue Jays (46-38) are considered the underdogs at +105. The run line is set at -1.5 for New York with +130 odds against the Blue Jays.

New York aims to regain momentum after losing 5-4 to Toronto in the series opener. Historically, they have performed well against the Blue Jays, winning five of the last seven matchups. However, the Yankees have struggled on the road lately, with a record of just 1-6 away since June 13.

Max Fried, a left-handed pitcher for the Yankees, is expected to start. He has an impressive record of 10-2 with a 1.92 ERA this season. He has pitched 108 innings, allowing 81 hits and recording 104 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will send right-hander Kevin Gausman to the mound. Gausman holds a record of 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA, having pitched 94 innings and struck out 90 hitters.

On the offensive side, Yankees’ right fielder has been a significant force, batting .354 with 30 home runs this season. The Blue Jays also feature strong players, including first baseman Jr., who was vital in their recent victory over New York.

The total runs for the game are set at 8.5, with experts predicting the combined runs to exceed this figure. Betting trends indicate the over/under has been favorable in previous matchups between these two teams.

The Blue Jays look to continue their good form and capitalize on their home advantage, as they have won four of their last five games.