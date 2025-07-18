Yankees Face Braves While Giants Battle Blue Jays on July 18

ATLANTA, Georgia – The New York Yankees (53-43) are set to face the Atlanta Braves (42-53) today, July 18. Spencer Strider will take the mound for the Braves, while the Yankees have not announced their starting pitcher.

This matchup comes after the Yankees suffered losses in their last two games against the Chicago Cubs. However, they enjoyed a strong performance leading up to the All-Star break, winning five out of their previous seven games. The Yankees currently sit two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East, while being one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox.

The Braves, on the other hand, ended the first half of the season with a lackluster record of 3-7 in their last ten games, making them 9.5 games behind the final Wild Card spot. This game will be crucial for Atlanta if they want to turn their season around.

In a separate matchup on the same day, the San Francisco Giants (52-45) are visiting the Toronto Blue Jays (55-41). Justin Verlander is expected to pitch for the Giants, facing off against Chris Bassitt of the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are coming off a hot streak, winning 11 of their last 13 games, which has propelled them to the top of the AL East standings, two games ahead of the Yankees. They have been averaging an impressive 6.2 runs per game during this stretch.

Meanwhile, the Giants aim to keep their playoff hopes alive as they return from the All-Star break, having won six of their last eight games. A key player for San Francisco, Rafael Devers, will need to improve his performance, as he has been hitting only .205 in July.

Fans can expect detailed information on game performance, player stats, and betting odds throughout the day.