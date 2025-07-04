Yankees Face Crisis After Four-Game Sweep by Blue Jays

TORONTO — The New York Yankees faced a tough setback after being swept in a four-game series by the Toronto Blue Jays, culminating in an 8-5 loss on Thursday night. Manager Aaron Boone did not hold back in expressing his frustration, stating, “It sucks when you get your ass kicked in a division-rival series on the road.”

The Yankees struggled throughout the series, being outscored 36-23. Their defense faltered, and their bullpen struggled, finishing 9-for-50 with runners in scoring position. This marked the Yankees’ first four-game sweep in Toronto in franchise history.

Currently, the Yankees trail the Blue Jays by one game in the American League East, leading to increased pressure as they enter the last stretch of the season. Players acknowledged the necessity of winning five of their final six matchups against Toronto this year to have a tiebreaker advantage.

“I want us to come here ready to prepare,” Boone added. “If we do that well enough over time, we’re going to win.” Despite recent losses, Boone emphasized the importance of remaining focused and unfazed.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge echoed Boone’s sentiment, insisting not to panic regardless of the team’s current situation. “I’m still gonna believe that [we’re the best team],” Judge stated.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., a third baseman for the Yankees, discussed the team’s mindset going forward. “We knew we were going to hit a speed bump,” Chisholm said, encouraging fans not to panic as long as the team continues to produce offensively.

However, not all players share the same confidence. Reliever Luke Weaver expressed concern about his performances since returning from the injured list, stating, “I do feel slightly fazed right now, personally.” He acknowledged the need to improve despite feeling his pitches were good.

The Yankees now return home for the Subway Series against the New York Mets, a crucial opportunity for the struggling team. “We’re not getting to the World Series without him,” Judge remarked, referring to the importance of the team’s collective performance.

Additionally, the Yankees are faced with injury concerns, as pitcher Clarke Schmidt exited Thursday’s game with right forearm tightness. Schmidt expressed hope that his situation is minor, but he also recognized that any MRI results could carry implications for his season.

As the Yankees prepare for their next games, the situation remains tense yet resilient. Fans and players alike are left to wonder how this slump will impact the remainder of their season.