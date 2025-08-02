Sports
Yankees Face Marlins Amid Judge’s Return and New Trades
MIAMI – The New York Yankees fell to the Miami Marlins 13-12 on Friday night, despite strong performances from Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe. The Yankees played without their captain, Aaron Judge, who is recovering from a right flexor strain.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer, marking his sixth home run in 13 games. Over that stretch, he has a batting average of .300 with 13 RBIs. Stanton’s impressive 409-foot blast in the fourth inning exited the park at 116-mph, according to MLB Statcast. With this home run, he now has 438 in his career, the 113th at LoanDepot Park, his most in any stadium.
Volpe also contributed significantly by hitting a clutch home run in the ninth inning to tie the game at 10-10. He is batting .298 with seven home runs and 11 RBIs over his last 13 games.
After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Judge’s recovery. Judge took batting practice on the field on Friday and is scheduled for more practice on Saturday at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Florida. If everything goes as planned, Boone stated Judge could be activated off the injured list as early as Tuesday or Wednesday during their series against the Texas Rangers.
The Yankees made several adjustments at the trade deadline, acquiring several new players including lefty-hitting third baseman Ryan McMahon, and utility players Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero, along with right-handed relievers David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval. This comes in preparation for the final stretch of the season.
As the team adapts to the new lineup, they continue to seek stability in their pitching, especially with Judge’s impending return boosting their batting order.
