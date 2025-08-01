Yankees Face Marlins in Key Matchup at LoanDepot Park

MIAMI, Fla. — The New York Yankees will face off against the Miami Marlins on Friday at LoanDepot Park, marking the start of a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Yankees enter the game with a record of 60-49, while the Marlins sit at 52-55. New York is favored with a moneyline of -163, compared to Miami’s +136. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Both teams come into the matchup on a positive streak. The Yankees recently swept the Tampa Bay Rays, solidifying their momentum with a 7-4 win on Thursday. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton contributed to the victory with a two-run homer in the first inning.

The Marlins also performed well in their last series, winning two of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals. They concluded the series with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday, aided by a two-run homer from right fielder Jesús Sánchez.

On the mound, Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón (11-7, 3.18 ERA) aims to extend his recent success. Rodón has seen a revival after a tough start to the season, maintaining a 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings rate. Meanwhile, Marlins pitcher Janson Junk (5-2, 3.28 ERA) has been impressive in his limited starts this season, providing Miami with strong pitching support.

The Yankees look to continue their winning ways, but the Marlins have proven to be a challenge, covering the +1.5 run line in nine of Junk’s 12 appearances. With both teams aiming to solidify their playoff positions, this series opener promises to be competitive.

As the teams prepare for the matchup, fans eagerly anticipate which way the game will swing. The Yankees will rely on their offense, while the Marlins aim to leverage their pitching to secure a crucial win.