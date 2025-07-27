Yankees Face Phillies in Crucial Series Showdown at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees will try to bounce back against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday afternoon after losing the series opener. The Phillies secured a 12-5 victory on Friday at Yankee Stadium, giving them momentum heading into game two of the interleague series.

Philadelphia, sporting a record of 59-44, will start left-hander Taijuan Walker, who holds a 7-4 record with a 2.66 earned run average (ERA). On the other side, the Yankees, with a 56-47 record, will send right-hander Will Warren to the mound, who has a 2-1 record and a 5.64 ERA. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

The betting odds reflect the close competition, with the Phillies at -129 on the money line, meaning a bet of $129 could win $100. New York is a +109 underdog, meaning a $100 bet could yield $109 if they win. The total runs for the game is set at 9.

Despite Friday’s loss, the Yankees have historically fared well against the Phillies, winning seven of their last nine matchups overall, including four of the last six played at Yankee Stadium. New York has a home record of 30-20 this season, while Philadelphia is slightly below .500 with a 26-25 record on the road.

SportsLine’s Projection Model currently favors the Yankees, giving them a probability of winning well over 50%. The model has a solid track record in MLB predictions, especially in home run prop picks. It recorded a profit of over 40 units in past seasons.

Fans are eager to see if the Yankees can rebound from their recent struggles. They have dropped two of three games in their previous series against the Toronto Blue Jays and aim to build some momentum as they head deeper into the second half of the season.

In a highly competitive series, the pitching matchup of Walker versus Warren is critical. Both teams will be looking to take control of the game early, and the outcome could hinge on strong performance from each pitcher.