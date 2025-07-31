Yankees Face Rays in Crucial AL East Clash

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees (59-49) are set to host the Tampa Bay Rays (54-55) in a critical American League East matchup Thursday at Yankee Stadium. The game begins at 1:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are coming off a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Rays in extra innings on Wednesday, marking their second consecutive win and third in their last four games. In contrast, Tampa Bay finds itself struggling, having lost six of its last seven contests.

Tampa Bay will send Ryan Pepiot (6-8, 3.42 ERA) to the mound, while the Yankees counter with Marcus Stroman (2-2, 6.09 ERA). Both teams are listed at -108 on the latest money line from FanDuel Sportsbook, indicating a balanced matchup. The over/under for total runs is set at 8.5.

Junior Caminero, the Rays’ third baseman, is one to watch. He’s tied for sixth in the MLB with 27 home runs and has recorded 70 RBIs this season. Recently, he hit a two-run homer in a game against the Yankees. First baseman Yandy Diaz is also proving to be a key player, batting .283 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs.

On the Yankees’ side, their offensive strength is highlighted by Cody Bellinger, who boasts a .283 average with 20 home runs and 62 RBIs. He also had a productive game Wednesday, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Center fielder Trent Grisham contributes significantly as well, hitting 18 home runs this season.

The Yankees hold a robust home record of 31-20 as favorites this season, alongside their strong overall performance following wins. The SportsLine Projection Model suggests leaning towards the over on the total runs, predicting an average of 9.7 combined runs for both teams.

As the teams prepare for this pivotal game, the excitement in New York is palpable, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup between the Yankees and Rays.