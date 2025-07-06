Yankees Face Rotation Setback as Schmidt Likely Needs Tommy John Surgery

NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday, marking another setback for the club’s starting rotation.

An MRI conducted Friday revealed a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of Schmidt’s right elbow. The 29-year-old left his start against the New York Mets on Thursday after just three innings due to elbow discomfort.

“Not great news on that front, obviously,” Boone said prior to the Yankees’ game against the Mets. Schmidt is getting additional opinions on the elbow, but surgery feels “pretty much inevitable.” This would mark Schmidt’s second Tommy John surgery; he previously underwent the procedure in 2017.

Schmidt had been having a solid season, owning a 3.32 ERA over 14 starts before the injury. He is the fourth Yankees starter to land on the injured list this season. Ace Carlos Rodón underwent Tommy John surgery in March, while reigning American League Rookie of the Year, Anthony Volpe, has yet to pitch this season due to a lat injury. Luis Severino has also been sidelined with a strained oblique since June 22.

“Every team has their share of these things that happen, and we’ve got to be able to absorb it,” Boone said, emphasizing the need for the team to adapt during this tough period.

The Yankees will need to find a replacement for Schmidt’s upcoming start as they head into the All-Star break. Among the pitching options are veterans Wade LeBlanc and Jhony Brito, both of whom have started games for the Yankees this season. Additionally, 24-year-old prospect Cam Schlittler has been promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, potentially making him available.

“He’s become a really, really good starting pitcher in this league,” Boone added, referring to Schmidt. “So it’s a tough blow. We’ll hopefully get some guys back in the mix soon.”