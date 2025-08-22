News
Yankees Fans Flock for George Costanza Bobblehead Night
BRONX, N.Y. — On August 21, 2025, thousands of New York Yankees fans swarmed Yankee Stadium for Seinfeld Night, where they were eager to get their hands on a special George Costanza bobblehead. The promotion drew fans for more than just the Yankees’ rivalry game against the Boston Red Sox, highlighting the show’s enduring impact.
The first 18,000 fans received a bobblehead depicting the beloved character from Seinfeld, who once famously napped at his desk in the stadium. Fans lined up hours before the game, as doors opened two hours prior to first pitch to accommodate the excitement.
“I love a good nap. Sometimes it’s the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning,” tweeted MLB in anticipation of the event. Pre-sale prices for the collectible bobbleheads had soared on eBay, reaching heights of $499 in July.
As for the baseball-action, tickets for the Yankees-Red Sox matchup went for as low as $69, while tickets for the next day’s game dropped to $35 on resale sites like StubHub.
Debbie Tymon, senior vice president of marketing for the Yankees, acknowledged the effort by the creative team led by Craig Cartmell to bring the Costanza bobblehead to life. “The standard joke was in the old stadium when George slept under his desk. That’s a consistent theme and running joke we wanted to celebrate,” Tymon said.
Aside from the bobblehead giveaway, fans could also purchase Seinfeld-themed merchandise such as shirts and hoodies. One hoodie featured a classic Costanza quote: “Hey, did you know that the Yankees don’t wear cotton jerseys?”
This marked the second year the Yankees hosted Seinfeld Night, following successful bobblehead giveaways tied to the show in previous years. The Brooklyn Cyclones and other minor league teams have also participated in giving away Costanza-themed collectibles.
Costanza bobbleheads have proven to be popular among collectors, with pieces of memorabilia selling for significant amounts on various platforms.
Ultimately, the night was not just about the baseball game, but the nostalgia and fun surrounding one of television’s most iconic characters.
