Yankees Give Volpe a Day Off, Caballero Gets Chance at Shortstop

St. Louis, MO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a notable lineup change on Sunday, giving rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe a day off while Jose Caballero started at the position. This decision came after Volpe struggled in the first two games of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals, going 0-for-9 with four strikeouts.

Volpe’s batting average for the season has dropped to .215, with an on-base percentage of .283. Despite his struggles, Volpe has managed to tally 25 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. However, he has also recorded an alarming 115 strikeouts, raising concerns about his consistency at the plate.

In those moments when he makes contact, Volpe’s offensive stats reveal his potential, but there have been times when his defensive performance has also raised eyebrows. While he is expected to return to his position soon, Boone is giving Caballero a shot to prove himself.

Caballero joined the Yankees from the Tampa Bay Rays just before the trade deadline on July 31. Known for his speed, he has stolen five bases in his first nine appearances with the Yankees and sports a batting average of .357, going 5-for-14 in limited at-bats.

Sunday afternoon games often provide a chance for teams to showcase players who may not see regular action, and that’s exactly what the Yankees are doing with Caballero. While it is unlikely he will replace Volpe as the starting shortstop anytime soon, this is an opportunity for him to display his skills as the Yankees look to spark their season.