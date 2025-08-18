Sports
Yankees Give Volpe a Day Off, Caballero Gets Chance at Shortstop
St. Louis, MO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a notable lineup change on Sunday, giving rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe a day off while Jose Caballero started at the position. This decision came after Volpe struggled in the first two games of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals, going 0-for-9 with four strikeouts.
Volpe’s batting average for the season has dropped to .215, with an on-base percentage of .283. Despite his struggles, Volpe has managed to tally 25 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. However, he has also recorded an alarming 115 strikeouts, raising concerns about his consistency at the plate.
In those moments when he makes contact, Volpe’s offensive stats reveal his potential, but there have been times when his defensive performance has also raised eyebrows. While he is expected to return to his position soon, Boone is giving Caballero a shot to prove himself.
Caballero joined the Yankees from the Tampa Bay Rays just before the trade deadline on July 31. Known for his speed, he has stolen five bases in his first nine appearances with the Yankees and sports a batting average of .357, going 5-for-14 in limited at-bats.
Sunday afternoon games often provide a chance for teams to showcase players who may not see regular action, and that’s exactly what the Yankees are doing with Caballero. While it is unlikely he will replace Volpe as the starting shortstop anytime soon, this is an opportunity for him to display his skills as the Yankees look to spark their season.
Recent Posts
- Star-Studded Mixed Doubles Event Kicks Off at US Open
- Traffic Disrupted After Crash on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County
- Explosion Destroys Building in Wilmington During Renovations
- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Named Co-Deputy Director of FBI
- Helldivers 2 Unveils Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond Set
- Unexpected Glow from 3I/ATLAS Raises Questions of Alien Technology
- Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land
- FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%