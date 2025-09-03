Yankees’ Grisham Emerges as Key Player with Breakout Season

CHICAGO — The New York Yankees‘ strategic move to acquire outfielder Trent Grisham has paid off in remarkable ways this season. Grisham, originally traded from the San Diego Padres in December 2023 as part of the Juan Soto deal, has established himself as a significant contributor to the team’s success.

After a limited showing last season, Grisham has made a name for himself in 2025, hitting 28 home runs and boasting an impressive on-base percentage over .350. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence in Grisham’s potential, stating, “The fact that he’s sitting here as our leadoff guy… I would have signed up for that in a heartbeat.”

Grisham’s standout performance continued as he hit a grand slam during a recent 10-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox, helping the Yankees secure their sixth consecutive win. With a record of 75-60, New York is now in close pursuit of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

Grisham’s wRC+ of 134 puts him in a competitive position against fellow teammate Soto, who now plays for the New York Mets. Yet, the financial advantage is significant; Grisham is earning $46 million less this year. “It is a whole other thing to do it, but no, it does not surprise me,” Grisham remarked on his successful season.

The Yankees have become a powerhouse this year, hitting 230 home runs, surpassing the reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. This home run emphasis is crucial for postseason success, as teams that can outslug their opponents tend to have the upper hand in the playoffs.

Despite doubts following Soto’s departure, the Yankees have found strength in their roster, with significant contributions from Cody Bellinger and rookie Ben Rice. The team is on track to achieve an unprecedented milestone with four players potentially hitting 30 or more home runs in a single season.

As they prepare for postseason competition, challenges remain for the squad, including inconsistent fielding and pitching issues. The next weeks offer crucial tests against playoff-bound teams, and if New York can maintain their offensive momentum, they will be a formidable contender come October.