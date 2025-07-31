Yankees Hold on to Devin Williams Ahead of Trade Deadline

NEW YORK, NY — As Major League Baseball’s trade deadline approaches, the New York Yankees are not expected to part ways with closer Devin Williams, even though he is a sought-after player.

Williams, who has tallied 17 saves in 18 chances this season, became a valuable asset for the Yankees after joining them from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason. Despite a tough start in New York, his recent performance has drawn interest from teams aiming for the World Series, including the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, the Yankees, currently holding a slight lead in the American League Wild Card race, are buyers rather than sellers. The team recently acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies and utility player Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals, trading away some prospects in the process.

“Sure, it wouldn’t make sense for a team to hold on to me if it didn’t have playoff aspirations,” Williams said in a recent interview at Yankee Stadium. “But we’re still vying for a playoff spot.”

This statement reflects the Yankees’ competitive stance as they look to bolster their roster further. With Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list due to an elbow strain, Manager Aaron Boone said the team is in search of pitching support and possibly another outfielder.

“The hope is that Judge comes back and at least DHs initially,” Boone explained. “But it’s also hoped that he starts throwing soon.”

Boone acknowledged the ongoing work by the team’s baseball operations to address a string of injuries and improving performance. The Yankees had a strong start to the season with a 35-20 record but have seen a decline since then, now trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by four games.

“It’s very early in the process but it looks like McMahon is a really good player,” Boone said, praising the recent additions. “Getting Rosario in here, his presence against left-handed pitching is what we needed.”

Meanwhile, the trade deadline’s impact is being felt across the league, as players await their fates. Recently, Tampa Bay catcher Danny Jansen was a late scratch from his game after being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, showcasing the quick changes teams face during this time.

The ongoing developments and competition for potential trades are expected to keep the focus on the Yankees and other teams as the 6 p.m. ET deadline approaches on Thursday.