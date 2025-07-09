Yankees Host Mariners in Key AL Showdown Tonight

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees will take on the Seattle Mariners tonight in the second game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The matchup is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees boast a 50-41 record and are looking for their third consecutive win after defeating the Mariners 10-3 in the series opener. Star player Aaron Judge leads the team with 34 home runs and 75 RBIs, and he is batting .360 this season, highlighting his significant role in the Yankees’ lineup.

On the other side, the Mariners come into tonight’s game with a 48-43 record, looking to bounce back after the loss. Cal Raleigh, their key player, has hit 36 home runs and holds 76 RBIs, making him crucial for Seattle’s offense. The Mariners aim to continue their recent success, having won three of their last four games.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features rookie Cam Schlittler making his MLB debut for the Yankees. Schlittler, ranked as the Yankees’ No. 10 prospect, has impressive stats from the minors, including a 2.82 ERA across 76.2 innings. He will face Mariners’ Logan Evans, who has a 2.96 ERA and a 3-2 record in the big leagues.

This rivalry continues to heat up; the Yankees lead the season series 3-1. Fans can catch the game via a free streaming trial available online. Betting odds currently favor the Yankees at -164 to win.