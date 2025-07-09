Sports
Yankees Host Mariners in Key AL Showdown Tonight
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees will take on the Seattle Mariners tonight in the second game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The matchup is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Yankees boast a 50-41 record and are looking for their third consecutive win after defeating the Mariners 10-3 in the series opener. Star player Aaron Judge leads the team with 34 home runs and 75 RBIs, and he is batting .360 this season, highlighting his significant role in the Yankees’ lineup.
On the other side, the Mariners come into tonight’s game with a 48-43 record, looking to bounce back after the loss. Cal Raleigh, their key player, has hit 36 home runs and holds 76 RBIs, making him crucial for Seattle’s offense. The Mariners aim to continue their recent success, having won three of their last four games.
Tonight’s pitching matchup features rookie Cam Schlittler making his MLB debut for the Yankees. Schlittler, ranked as the Yankees’ No. 10 prospect, has impressive stats from the minors, including a 2.82 ERA across 76.2 innings. He will face Mariners’ Logan Evans, who has a 2.96 ERA and a 3-2 record in the big leagues.
This rivalry continues to heat up; the Yankees lead the season series 3-1. Fans can catch the game via a free streaming trial available online. Betting odds currently favor the Yankees at -164 to win.
Recent Posts
- Severe Weather Forces Postponement of Philadelphia Union Match
- Bryce Harper Breaks Slump, Leads Phillies Over Giants
- Mika Amonsen Cast as Sean Reagan in Blue Bloods Spinoff Boston Blue
- Queer Icons Ethel Cain and JoJo Siwa Revive ‘Bette Davis Eyes’
- Braves Seek to Maximize Drake Baldwin’s Impact Amid Lost 2025 Season
- Wicked: For Good Concert Special Set for November 6 Broadcast
- Jordan McLaughlin Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs
- Celebrity-Approved Beauty Tools on Sale for Prime Day 2025
- Athletics Activate Miguel Andujar, Option Colby Thomas
- Jackie Chan’s Legacy in Martial Arts Cinema Explored
- Teen Arrested for Parents’ Murders in Carroll County
- JJ Quinerly Shines for Dallas Wings with Career-High 18 Points
- Red Sox Rookie Richard Fitts Earns First Win Against Rockies
- Guardians Face Tough Times as Pitching Woes Continue
- Red Sox Face Rockies in Series Opener at Fenway Park
- Hello Kitty Night Arrives at BMO Stadium for LAFC Match
- Jonathan Majors Protects Meagan Good During Fan Encounter
- Red Sox Send Richard Fitts to Triple-A, Call Up Isaiah Campbell
- Gov. Adriana D. Kugler Discusses Inflation and Federal Reserve Policies
- Philly Music Scene Highlights Anniversary with Diverse Weekend Lineup