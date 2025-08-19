Yankees Host Rays for Crucial Two-Game Series

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. ET at George M. Steinbrenner Field, marking a critical matchup in the race for the playoffs. The Yankees are favored with -128 moneyline odds, while the Rays sit as underdogs at +108.

Both teams are battling for a Wild Card spot, making this two-game series essential for the Rays, who come into the game with a record of 61-64. After struggling to maintain consistency, the Rays went 6-6 on their recent 12-game road trip, which included a disappointing sweep by the Seattle Mariners.

The Yankees, currently holding one of the Wild Card slots, have a 67-57 record and are looking to build off their recent momentum, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

Aaron Judge remains a key player for the Yankees, despite dealing with a shoulder issue that limits his time in the outfield. Judge, batting .333 with 39 home runs this season, has maintained a 200 wRC+ and 7.4 fWAR over 114 games. Cody Bellinger also stands out with a 120 wRC+ and significant contributions to the team.

On the mound, starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (12-7, 3.25 ERA) will take the hill for the Yankees against Rays pitcher Shane Baz (8-9, 4.93 ERA). The Yankees revamped their bullpen at the trade deadline, adding relievers David Bednar and Camilo Doval, who are expected to bolster their chances late in games.

The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs, with the Yankees favored to win by more than 1.5 runs at +134 odds. This game not only serves as a pivotal moment for both teams but also highlights star players who could play a significant role in the outcome.