Yankees Host Rays in Key AL East Matchup Thursday

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees (59-49) are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays (54-55) in a crucial AL East game on Thursday. The match comes after the Yankees secured a 5-4 victory over the Rays in extra innings the night before.

Ryan Pepiot (6-8, 3.42 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rays, while the Yankees will counter with Marcus Stroman (2-2, 6.09 ERA). The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

The latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook show both teams at -108, indicating an even matchup, with the over/under for total runs set at 8.5. Before placing any bets, fans are encouraged to consider the predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has been successful in simulating MLB games.

The model has shown profitability with a 27-22 record on top-rated MLB picks this season, particularly excelling with home run prop bets. Betting enthusiasts can find more insights and picks from the model ahead of the game.

Junior Caminero, third baseman for the Rays, has been performing well, ranking sixth in the MLB with 27 home runs and 14th in RBIs with 70. Recently, he hit a two-run homer in a game against the Yankees. First baseman Yandy Diaz is also having a solid season with a .283 batting average and 18 home runs.

On the Yankees’ side, Cody Bellinger is making an impact with a .283 average, 20 home runs, and 62 RBIs. He contributed with two hits in last night’s contest. The Yankees have the highest number of team home runs in the league at 172.

The Yankees have been strong at home this season, holding a 31-20 record as the home favorite. As the season progresses, each game carries increasing significance as teams vie for playoff positions.

As the weekend approaches, all eyes will be on this matchup as the Yankees aim to solidify their position in the AL East, while the Rays look for a much-needed win to turn their recent struggles around.