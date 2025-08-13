Yankees Host Twins in Key AL Wild Card Showdown

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees are set to face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET, looking to build on their recent victory in the series opener. The Yankees, who hold a slim lead in the American League wild card race, are favored at -221 against the underdog Twins, who come in with +182 odds.

New York secured a significant win on Monday night, which solidifies their position over the Cleveland Guardians. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, owning a 3.35 ERA this season, will take the mound for the Yankees. The Twins, however, have not yet confirmed their starting pitcher for the game.

The Yankees have struggled with consistency lately, winning only three of their last ten games. Despite their woes, they remain a powerful team, boasting a solid run-line of -1.5. The total runs for the game have been set at 9, reflecting the offensive capabilities of both teams.

One key player to watch is Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, who has 24 home runs this season and an impressive .282 batting average. Buxton has had success against Rodon in their past matchups, hitting .286 with a pair of doubles. His performance could be crucial for the Twins, who have seen ups and downs since making significant trades.

The match carries weight not only for the standings but also for bettors. With the Yankees’ record at 35-23 at home, they will seek to extend their dominance over the Twins, having won seven straight games against them.

As the teams prepare to clash, fans are eager to see whether the Yankees can regain their form or if the Twins will manage to pull off an upset. Regardless of the outcome, it’s shaping up to be an exciting matchup in the race for the playoffs.