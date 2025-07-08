Sports
Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Shifts Back to Second Base Amid Shoulder Soreness
NEW YORK, NY — Yankees All-Star third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is moving back to second base starting with Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, manager Aaron Boone announced on the “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast.
Chisholm, who has made 28 consecutive starts at third base for New York this season, has been experiencing soreness in his right shoulder that affects his throwing. He is currently batting .245 with 15 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 10 steals in 59 games.
The change comes as Chisholm expressed a preference for playing second base. He trained in the offseason for that position, but injuries throughout the team, including his own oblique injury in May, forced Boone to adjust his lineup.
Oswaldo Cabrera, the starting third baseman, suffered a season-ending ankle injury on May 12. During Chisholm’s time at third, DJ LeMahieu filled in at second base. However, Boone indicated a preference for utility man Oswald Peraza at second base, citing his stronger defensive skills.
LeMahieu, 36, is batting .266 with two home runs and 12 RBIs this season and may also be a candidate for trade as reports suggest the Yankees are exploring options for third baseman.
This lineup adjustment reflects the Yankees’ ongoing strategy to manage injuries and optimize player performance as the team prepares to face their division rivals.
