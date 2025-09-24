Yankees’ Jose Caballero Faces Injury Setback

HOUSTON, Texas — New York Yankees infielder Jose Caballero is reportedly suffering from a minor finger injury that has affected his performance for several weeks. The injury came to light during the Yankees’ final game of a series with the Baltimore Orioles, where fans noticed Caballero struggling during an at-bat.

After striking out in the fifth inning, Caballero took the field as shortstop in the bottom half of the inning. According to journalist Joyce, the injury has been troubling him for a couple of months. Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Caballero’s finger issue “acts up on him” from time to time but noted that he has managed to continue playing.

Despite the pain, Caballero played the full game and even contributed with two hits. He was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays mid-season and had quickly become an integral part of the Yankees’ lineup. Caballero’s confidence shone through when he introduced himself to the New York press, saying, “I was winning today regardless.”

Caballero’s acquisition raised questions about the current starter, Anthony Volpe, whose batting average has struggled this season. Caballero boasts a .274 average for the Yankees, along with three home runs and eight RBIs since joining the team. In contrast, Volpe has a .196 average in the same period.

If Caballero cannot perform due to his injury, the Yankees might have to reconsider their lineup choices, particularly about Volpe’s position. The Yankees are currently aiming for a playoff spot, making the health of their players even more critical as the season progresses. Fans and management alike will be watching closely to see if Caballero’s finger can heal quickly enough to maintain his role.