Yankees Manager Defends Volpe Amidst Struggles and Rising Prospect

TORONTO — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone defended shortstop Anthony Volpe during a media session on Tuesday.

Volpe faced criticism after making an error that contributed to a 5-4 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. This year, his fielding issues have landed him at the bottom of American League shortstops, with 11 errors and a .961 fielding percentage. Boone stood firm, calling Volpe an elite defender while acknowledging his current struggles.

“He’s made a few errors that he hasn’t typically made,” Boone stated. “But the bottom line is he’s a playmaker out there and I expect that to continue.”

Despite batting .225 this season, Boone highlighted Volpe’s contributions. “He’s a really good productive player,” Boone said, defending Volpe against trends on X criticizing his performance. Boone added, “He’s a little better than league average performer at any position.”

On the flip side, 20-year-old shortstop prospect George Lombard is generating buzz. Lombard, who is currently playing in Double-A, is seen as a future star for the Yankees. Boone expressed excitement about Lombard’s potential, noting his impressive defense and work ethic.

A veteran scout expressed confidence in Lombard, stating, “I think Lombard is the closest thing to untouchable that the Yankees have in their system.” The scout highlighted Lombard’s defensive skills, suggesting he could outperform Volpe at shortstop.

“Lombard is a better fielder than Volpe,” the scout claimed. “His fielding is crisp, clean, and absolutely outstanding.” They suggested that Volpe might be better suited for second base.

Boone recognizes the potential in Lombard but believes in Volpe’s growth. “He loves the game and works incredibly hard,” he praised Lombard. “He’s an outstanding defender.”

As the Yankees navigate these challenges, fans remain divided over Volpe’s performance and the future of the shortstop position.