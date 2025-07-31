Yankees Minor League Roundup: July 28 Highlights

SCRANTON, Pa. — The New York Yankees’ minor league affiliates faced a quiet day on July 28, with several teams on a scheduled day off.

At Triple-A, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were idle, as were the Double-A Somerset Patriots. The High-A Hudson Valley Renegades and Low-A Tampa Tarpons also took a break.

In the Dominican Summer League, the Yankees were facing off against the DSL Rangers Red. Among the highlights for the Yankees, outfielder Francisco Vilorio went 1-for-4 with a triple, while Richard Matic hit a home run and brought in an RBI. Pitcher Luis Rodriguez took the loss after giving up one earned run over 2.2 innings.

Meanwhile, in the DSL Bombers game against the DSL Rangers Blue, 19-year-old Jose Castro shined by hitting two home runs and driving in four runs, maintaining a .974 OPS this season. Pitcher Kevin Centeno earned the win, throwing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

As the minor league season progresses towards its conclusion, players continue to fight for spots in the organization. The Yankees’ minor league system shows promise with young talent making noteworthy contributions.

This recap comes as the New York Yankees organization looks ahead to more games and future developments, after wrapping up a less productive month in Major League Baseball.